Why Socks Are Key To Going Pantless, According To Tom Holland

But honestly, Tom Holland’s “business-on-the-top-socks-only” approach isn’t really anything new. As more people work, party and even interview from home, putting together a whole look isn't necessary. Most people are only seeing co-workers, friends and family from the chest up. Doing interviews only being dressed to a certain point might become the norm as more businesses shift to the “work-from-home” model. In this sense, Holland is being a relatable king who is tired of wearing a full suit to the office just like everyone else.