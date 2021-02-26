Ocean’s Eleven Stars George Clooney And Julia Robert Are Re-Teaming For Another Movie

Although the end of Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve saw Danny and Tess Ocean rekindling their relationship, the Ocean’s movies are heist stories first and foremost, so there wasn’t a lot of time to explore romance. Money Monster was a crime thriller that saw George Clooney’s character being taken hostage, so even if there were sparks between him and Julia Roberts’ character, there really wasn’t any way to delve into that. So after all these years, these popular actors finally get to fully explore what their chemistry is like in a romantic comedy setting. Granted, their characters are divorced at the start of Ticket to Paradise, but one wouldn’t be faulted for thinking that they’ll fall back in love as the story progresses.