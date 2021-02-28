Sylvester Stallone Reflects On Being Broke And Unemployed In Motivational Throwback Post

When you think of successful actors in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is probably one of the first people who comes to mind. The past five decades have seen the actor flourish through roles in massive films ranging from Rocky and First Blood to Cliffhanger and Demolition Man. Of course, almost everyone starts at the bottom when they first get into the acting game, and this was definitely the case for Stallone as well. The actor recently solidified this point with a social media post.
Sylvester Stallone never hesitates to post a good throwback photo on Instagram, with many showing off some of the cooler aspects of his illustrious career. However, this time, he took a moment to show off a less glamorous side of his journey. The actor posted a photo of his 22-year-old self -- a struggling writer and actor, who was trying to find work while keeping a roof over his head. And Stallone included a brutally honest caption:
This is exactly what an unemployed, going nowhere fast, 22-year-old actor/writer living in a $71 a month apartment looks like. There’s always a way out if you Want to get out. There’s always a way up if you want to REALLY go up.
Sylvester Stallone certainly doesn’t sugarcoat his past situation in any way, though his words don’t come without a bit of motivation. He also challenges anyone who’s currently experiencing similar circumstances to keep going and looking for ways to move forward. Check out his original post, complete with the vintage photo, down below:
Before Sylvester Stallone was walking red carpets with Hollywood’s brightest stars, he was pounding the pavement on the streets of New York alongside other Hollywood hopefuls. The actor worked various odd jobs to make ends meet, but some were more successful than others. And even when he did get acting roles, he was relegated to the background. This led the young Stallone to almost quit acting altogether.
As the ‘70s continued, Sylvester Stallone would start to pick up more work but, of course, his breakthrough role would come when he played the title role in Rocky. The film skyrocketed Stallone to fame and landed him Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Original Screenplay. And the rest is, as they say, cinematic history.
Decades later, Sylvester Stallone still manages to keep busy with a number of projects. He’s currently anticipating the release of his movie Samaritan, which he’s described as a more grounded take on the superhero genre. He’s also been working away on a director’s cut of Rocky IV.
It can definitely be said that Sylvester Stallone knows the meaning of the term “humble beginnings.” His rise to stardom is definitely something to marvel at, but it’s also something to motivate the next generation of artists looking to leave their mark on the entertainment world.