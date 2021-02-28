Sylvester Stallone Reflects On Being Broke And Unemployed In Motivational Throwback Post

When you think of successful actors in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is probably one of the first people who comes to mind. The past five decades have seen the actor flourish through roles in massive films ranging from Rocky and First Blood to Cliffhanger and Demolition Man. Of course, almost everyone starts at the bottom when they first get into the acting game, and this was definitely the case for Stallone as well. The actor recently solidified this point with a social media post.