5 Marvel Characters Andra Day Would Be Perfect For

Well, folks, I think we can officially say that Hollywood now has its eye on Andra Day following her Best Actress win for her breathtaking performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday at the 2021 Golden Globes. Of course, that also means that a part in Marvel movies (or Disney+ exclusive TV shows, even) may only be one phone call from Kevin Feige away.

If there is one thing that modern comic book films have in common with each other (behind the scenes, at least) it is a reputation for putting a talented cast of award-winning (or multi-award-nominated) actors in spandex. Before playing the legendary jazz music icon in director Lee Daniels’ Hulu original biopic, the 36-year-old songstress’ most honorable accolade was a pair of Grammy nominations for her 2015 debut album, Cheers to the Fall, and its inspirational lead single “Rise Up.” Now that the Hollywood Foreign Press and her additional acclaim for The United States vs. Billie Holiday has solidified her as a double threat in the industry, her chances of defending the world from its greatest threats on the big screen have also increased.