Upcoming Stanley Tucci Movies And TV: What’s Ahead For The Marvel Actor

We are not that far into 2021 but Stanley Tucci is already having a year for the ages. With his touching and heartbreaking romantic drama Supernova and a CNN travel show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the two-time Golden Globe winner has a lot to brag about this year, but there’s much more on the way. Over the course of 2021 (and into 2022 and beyond), Tucci will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming animated series What If…?, appear in the long-awaited prequel to the Kingsman franchise, and even release his third non-fiction book.

Oh, all of that is what we can expect to see from Stanley Tucci in the next few months. Looking beyond that and you’ll see that the charismatic veteran of film, television, and stage has plenty of other surprises up his sleeves. Before we get carried away by trying to figure out where any of these upcoming roles will compare to his previous performances, let’s break down each of his soon-to-be-released movies and TV shows.