Upcoming Priyanka Chopra Jonas Movies And TV: The Matrix 4 And More

The Matrix 4 (Post-Production)

There is not much we can report regarding the plot of director Lana Wachowski’s next installment of the groundbreaking dystopian sci-fi action series she created with her sister, Lilly, in 1999. All we can most reliably infer is that it will set out to answer any unsolved questions about The Matrix: an oppressive computer program running what the human race mistakenly perceives as reality.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been relatively tight-lipped about the character she plays in the sequel (other than her being “unexpected”) alongside returning cast members Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Fellow newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star in roles that still remain unnamed as well. All will be revealed when The Matrix 4 hits theaters on its currently scheduled release date of December 22, 2021.