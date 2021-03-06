5 Marvel Characters Katherine Langford Would Be Perfect To Play

The 24-year-old actress was cast in the 2019 blockbuster for a now deleted scene that can be viewed on Disney+ in which Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, following his fateful snap to decimate Thanos’ army, is sent to a metaphysical “way station” where he shares one final moment with his daughter, but as a teenager. It is a heartbreaking, bittersweet sequence, not just for Katherine Langford’s strong portrayal of a future Morgan Stark offering forgiveness and thanks for her father’s sacrifice, but the realization that her performance never made it to the big screen. However, this may not necessarily be the last we have seen of Langford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We may never see her return as an older Morgan Stark, but that only increases the potential of superheroes she could play in a future installment. In fact, I have five characters ripped from the pages of Marvel Comics in mind whom Katherine Langford would be the ideal choice to portray, starting with one she has already spent years training for.