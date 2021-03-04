Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Finishing Netflix’s The Adam Project Ahead Of Schedule By Thanking Fellow Marvel Actors

As evident by his Instagram post, Ryan Reynolds even knows how to wrap a film with a mix of wit and sentimentality. According to his words, the shoot appeared to be a fun time for everyone involved. He even highlighted the film’s crew for finishing up the production four days ahead of schedule. The early finish was commendable considering the upcoming film just began production in Nov. 2020. Having so many Marvel actors in one film showed the reach of the genre in non-MCU-related films. Time will tell if this amount of star power will translate into success and acclaim for the upcoming Netflix film.