news

Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Finishing Netflix’s The Adam Project Ahead Of Schedule By Thanking Fellow Marvel Actors

Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

In Hollywood, more films tend to go over-schedule rather than finishing ahead of schedule. Ryan Reynolds’ Netflix film The Adam Project falls into the latter category. Arguably the biggest thing about the upcoming sci-fi film was the amount of Marvel stars in the film. Reynolds took to social media to announce the production’s end while thanking fellow Marvel actors.

Despite Hollywood being shut down for most of 2020, Ryan Reynolds has been consistently working on one film after another. The Adam Project is just the latest film the actor had been filming. In the film, Reynolds got to share the screen with Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. The actor took to his Instagram to signal the end of filming on the upcoming sci-fi film. In usual Ryan Reynolds fashion, the actor decided to show off his trademark humor by addressing his co-stars as their MCU characters. Check out Reynolds’ sweet and funny post below:

As evident by his Instagram post, Ryan Reynolds even knows how to wrap a film with a mix of wit and sentimentality. According to his words, the shoot appeared to be a fun time for everyone involved. He even highlighted the film’s crew for finishing up the production four days ahead of schedule. The early finish was commendable considering the upcoming film just began production in Nov. 2020. Having so many Marvel actors in one film showed the reach of the genre in non-MCU-related films. Time will tell if this amount of star power will translate into success and acclaim for the upcoming Netflix film.

But Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram post was just the latest peek into the filming of The Adam Project. Recently, the film gained attention from 13 Going on 30 fans after Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner taking part in the film. Their appearance reinforced the Marvel connection between the film’s stars as well. But Reynolds has never missed a chance to make Marvel references during the shoot as he made a hilarious post at Ruffalo’s expense.

For any Ryan Reynolds fan, his trolling ways just don’t stop with his Marvel connections. He decided to address rumors over Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Deadpool’s fifth anniversary with his signature wit. Even David Beckham, former Proposal co-star Betty White and Valentine’s Day were no match for Reynolds and his sense of humor. His signature wit led to the actor hosting his own Snapchat series.

Given Ryan Reynolds’ track record on social media, calling his co-stars by their Marvel characters was nothing new even after wrapping a serious sci-fi film. But Reynolds trolled his Red Notice co-stars in the same fashion. Hopefully, that fun and wild experience of filming The Adam Project will translate when the film premieres on Netflix.

Up Next

Ryan Reynolds Is All About Chainsaws, Axes And Silliness In First Trailer For New Snapchat Show
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Amy Poehler Explains Her Approach To Making Movies After Directing Wine Country And Moxie news 3h Amy Poehler Explains Her Approach To Making Movies After Directing Wine Country And Moxie Eric Eisenberg
Schitt's Creek: The Best David And Alexis Moments From The Series news 4h Schitt's Creek: The Best David And Alexis Moments From The Series Alexandra Ramos
After Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: What To Watch If You Like The Netflix Docuseries television 8h After Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel: What To Watch If You Like The Netflix Docuseries Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Mortal Kombat Apr 16, 2021 Mortal Kombat Rating TBD
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
One Big Way Survivor Is More Difficult For Women To Win, According To Former Contestant TBD One Big Way Survivor Is More Difficult For Women To Win, According To Former Contestant Rating TBD
Fast And Furious 9 And More Have Been Delayed Again TBD Fast And Furious 9 And More Have Been Delayed Again Rating TBD
The UK's Most Rewatched TV Shows Include Gavin And Stacey, The Inbetweeners And Some That Are Huge In The US Too TBD The UK's Most Rewatched TV Shows Include Gavin And Stacey, The Inbetweeners And Some That Are Huge In The US Too Rating TBD
Zack Snyder Reveals New Justice League Footage With Clip Of Ben Affleck's Batman TBD Zack Snyder Reveals New Justice League Footage With Clip Of Ben Affleck's Batman Rating TBD
Angelina Jolie Sells Insanely Expensive Gift From Brad Pitt As Divorce Proceedings Continue TBD Angelina Jolie Sells Insanely Expensive Gift From Brad Pitt As Divorce Proceedings Continue Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information