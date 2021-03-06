news

Will Princess Switch 3 Add Another Vanessa Hudgens Character? Here’s What She Said

Among Netflix’s biggest holiday hits are the Princess Switch movies starring High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens as a pair of doppelgängers who do fun switcheroos of each other amidst the jolly Christmas season. Following the success of the sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the 32-year-old actress has already finished her work on the third movie, but don’t expect the trilogy to conclude with an army of clones or anything.

It’s not an easy task to be a co-star with yourself in the first place, but Vanessa Hudgens took it to the next level for Switched Again when the rom-com invited Fiona, an evil blonde double also played by the actress. Hudgens assured PopSugar that Princess Switch 3 won’t add a fourth role for her with these words:

There will be still three of me, which is more than enough in my opinion. We've been working on the script, continuing to elevate the franchise because it's always scary doing sequels. But it's going to be fun. There's going to be great 'fits. I'm really excited.

Now the question is if we'll reunite with the same three Vanessa Hudgens’ characters we already know, consisting of Princess Stacy, Lady Margaret and Lady Fiona. It would be quite redundant if the threequel introduced yet another double take, but it’s kind of the fun bit of the franchise, no? And Hudgens’ latest character allowed her to play a baddie with a completely different character than the amicable Stacy and Margaret.

Wouldn’t it be fun if Princess Switch went the Orphan Black route and unveiled that Hudgens’ characters were the result of some sort of Royal Family experiment to clone the Duchess of Montenaro for some nefarious reason? That’d shake things up big time! But alas, Princess Switch is a light and airy holiday treat to kick back with during the Christmas season, and a sci-fi scenario wouldn’t exactly go along with that tone.

Vanessa Hudgens just wrapped filming the third Princess Switch movie in Scotland this week. The actress posted this on Wednesday to celebrate finishing the project under COVID-19 safety precautions:

When Vanessa Hudgens first stepped out in Scotland, she received some flack for visiting the region’s tourist sights by locals online. To keep her Instagram alive in the dead of winter, the actress also posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit there while it was snowing. When she returned home to the United States, the actress stopped by to see her High School Musical co-star and BFF Ashley Tisdale, who is very pregnant with her first child with husband Christopher French.

Along with Princess Switch, Vanessa Hudgens is set to star in a Netflix adaptation of the musical Tick, Tick… Boom! She made the movie last year in New York with first-time director Lin-Manuel Miranda and the movie’s star Andrew Garfield, who will portray Rent playwright Jonathan Larson in the movie. Keep up with all of Netflix’s 2021 movie releases here on CinemaBlend.

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Even 'Adorable' On Set During A Pandemic
