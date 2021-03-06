Will Princess Switch 3 Add Another Vanessa Hudgens Character? Here’s What She Said

Now the question is if we'll reunite with the same three Vanessa Hudgens’ characters we already know, consisting of Princess Stacy, Lady Margaret and Lady Fiona. It would be quite redundant if the threequel introduced yet another double take, but it’s kind of the fun bit of the franchise, no? And Hudgens’ latest character allowed her to play a baddie with a completely different character than the amicable Stacy and Margaret.