Why Ratatouille In An Underrated Pixar Classic

As a fan of animated movies, Pixar has always been at the top of my list of best films. With standouts like Coco, WALL-E, and The Incredibles, the popular animation studio has turned out some awesome hits that deserve all of the praise they received. But there’s one Pixar film that always seems to go under the radar. No, I’m not talking about Cars, considering the marketing behind that is unbelievable. I’m talking about Ratatouille.

While under the same studio, no one ever really seems to talk about Ratatouille because of the films that followed it (like Up and Toy Story 3), or even the ones that came before (like The Incredibles and Finding Nemo). But I’m here to say that Ratatouille is an underrated classic, and it deserves much more praise than it has been given.