No Time To Die's Ana de Armas Reveals The Reason She Got A New Haircut After Breakup With Ben Affleck

It was a discussion with the directors I'm working with now—the Russo brothers—for this film, The Gray Man and, like I told you, it's a very active role—a lot of action. We were supposed to shoot in January, but the movie got pushed a little bit, so now we start next month. But back in December when we started talking about the character and ideas and inspirations and the look, they suggested something like this [points to hair]. And then, we got into this back-and-forth and I loved it. I thought it really suited her and I went for it. It's not a good idea or comfortable to wear wigs and things like that in an action movie. I love changing, I really do. It's cool.