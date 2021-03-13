What The Contagion Cast Is Doing Now

There was a time when you could watch Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller Contagion and say to yourself: “Something like that would never happen, and if it did, it wouldn’t be like that.” But, here we are 10 years later living in a completely different world from the one we knew a decade ago, one that is eerily similar the one crafted by Scott Z. Burns. And, even before the pandemic made the movie a little too familiar, the Contagion cast, which was anchored by the likes of Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, and Jude Law, among others, had been around quite a bit before appearing in this anxiety-inducing drama.

So, what has the large ensemble of the Contagion cast been up to recently, and what have they worked on since the worst public health crisis in our lifetime started more than a year ago? Let's break down where they've been, where they are, and where they're going.