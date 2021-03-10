'Injury-Prone' Tom Holland Explains Accidents On Cherry And Spider-Man 3 Sets

Even though Tom Holland is making great strides in breaking away from the teenage persona we see in him when he's playing Spider-Man, he is pretty beloved as the quirky mama’s boy we all know and love. It sounds like we can add adorable klutz to that description, because Holland tells CinemaBlend that he’s quite accident prone and nearly broke his nose while going “ballistic” for a scene in Cherry, not to mentioned landed another injury while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom Holland is having quite the year, with two films already newly released and filming for Spider-Man 3 underway. Recently, Holland sat down with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O'Connell for his latest film and revealed he almost broke his nose against a steering wheel in some method acting for Cherry. You can see the interview in context above, but here it is in the Marvel star’s own words:
I basically just banged my nose on the steering wheel of a car and it was not my most heroic moment. It looks great in the film, and I would do it again. I’m not sure if it’s in there, but I do know in those takes I’m going absolutely ballistic and it wouldn’t surprise me if the boys used that take.
If you haven’t seen The Russo Brother’s Cherry yet on Apple TV+, keep an eye out for the scene he’s talking about here. If you listen really closely, you can hear his nose crack. Just kidding -- we wouldn’t want Peter Parker coming back for his third film with a jacked up face. Honestly don't worry, it’s barely noticeable.
Actually, it sounds like it’s not Tom Holland’s nose we even need to worry about. In the same interview, he gives us an idea of how accident prone he really is. Apparently he’s now hurt his knee and took a small break from filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, temporarily breaking up Team Spider-Man. Holland also told us:
I’m pretty injury prone, I’m nursing an injury at the moment. I’ve hurt my knee on set so Marvel and Sony have sent me home for three days and I’m losing my mind not doing anything and knowing that Jacob and Zendaya are having so much fun on set without me.
Honestly, with how clumsy Tom Holland appears to be, it’s a wonder he (seemingly) got through filming Uncharted in one piece. We’re glad he did though, because now there will be a ton of Holland goodness coming up and recently available. Although still filming, we can expect to be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home at the end of this year, and Uncharted at the beginning of next. Chaos Walking released to theaters last weekend and you can check out Cherry on Apple TV+ this weekend, as it releases March 12th. Once finished filming, we hope Holland takes a bit of a break. He deserves it - and so does his broken body!