'Injury-Prone' Tom Holland Explains Accidents On Cherry And Spider-Man 3 Sets

Honestly, with how clumsy Tom Holland appears to be, it’s a wonder he (seemingly) got through filming Uncharted in one piece. We’re glad he did though, because now there will be a ton of Holland goodness coming up and recently available. Although still filming, we can expect to be able to see Spider-Man: No Way Home at the end of this year, and Uncharted at the beginning of next. Chaos Walking released to theaters last weekend and you can check out Cherry on Apple TV+ this weekend, as it releases March 12th. Once finished filming, we hope Holland takes a bit of a break. He deserves it - and so does his broken body!