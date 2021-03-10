Natalie Portman Got Ripped For Thor: Love And Thunder, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While the MCU faced a number of delays in 2020, there are multiple blockbusters currently in production. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, marking the first time a hero has been given a fourth solo flick. It'll also see Natalie Portman return to her role as Jane Foster, while transforming into The Mighty Thor. Some set photos recently made their way online, showing Portman looking ripped for the role. And fans can't get enough.