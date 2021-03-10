news

Natalie Portman Got Ripped For Thor: Love And Thunder, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Natalie Portman looking shocked in Thor: The Dark World

While the MCU faced a number of delays in 2020, there are multiple blockbusters currently in production. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, marking the first time a hero has been given a fourth solo flick. It'll also see Natalie Portman return to her role as Jane Foster, while transforming into The Mighty Thor. Some set photos recently made their way online, showing Portman looking ripped for the role. And fans can't get enough.

Chris Hemsworth is known for bringing a hulking physicality to his role as Thor, and Love and Thunder will be no exception. And as the actor shared photos of his intense workouts, Natalie Portman hilariously expressed dread in having to bulk up. But the Oscar winner still did just that, and the internet went wild as a result. You can see the image of swoll Jane here, including a hilarious response which reads:

Dr. Foster is bringing guns to a hammer fight.

This wasn't the only response to Natalie Portman's ripped arms from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. The public was taken back by this change, and fans are eager to see her in full Mighty Thor regalia, Mjolnir in hand. But perhaps we shouldn't have been so surprised, her work in Black Swan showed how far the actress is willing to take her body for the right role.

Seeing Natalie Portman looking so yolked while filming Thor: Love and Thunder down under has inspired quite a few people to make a change themselves. Although just like the actress herself, many people dread actually exercising. As one tweet read, some would prefer magical garment which simply makes them look as good as Portman.

Same, though. It takes hard work to get into superhero shape, as countless actors across the shared universes know. And it looks like Natalie Portman put the work in while spending time in Sydney during Thor: Love and Thunder's pre-production period. Another fan reacted saying that seeing Portman with her ripped arms inspired them to lifts some weights.

The Thor franchise is known for its absolutely massive star in Chris Hemsworth. There's usually at least one shirtless scene per scene, and his Thor: Ragnarok costume was a tank top that allowed the guns to breathe. Natalie Portman has to keep up with her co-star, especially once Jane goes full superhero as Mighty Thor. One fan joked about how moviegoers might feel insecure when comparing themselves to Portman, tweeting:

Natalie Portman is officially more buff than half the dudes in America and they are gonna be PISSED about it.

The reveal of Natalie Portman's ripped Thor physique came from a set photo was captured as the Oscar winner was filming. This isn't the first leak that has come from outdoor shoots, with Taika Waititi even being photographed flipping photographers off. Previous photos revealed that Melissa McCarthy got her role in Love and Thunder, and will be an Asgardian actor playing Hela.

Now that moviegoers have seen the physical transformation Natalie Portman made for Thor: Love and Thunder, there's even more anticipation about her character Jane getting superpowers. The actress previously confirmed that she'll become Mighty Thor, and that Jane Foster's cancer storyline from the comics is being adapted.

Of course, there are countless questions about what Thor: Love and Thunder will contain, regardless of any leaks (including Natalie Portman's arms). One of the biggest is exactly how/why Jane will become Mighty Thor. After all, Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela, and Cap returned the 2013 version to Asgard at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Maybe Portman will just have to use her guns to take out bad guys.

