Upcoming Chris Evans Movies: What’s Ahead For The Captain America Star

For the better part of a decade, Chris Evans was one of the most recognizable faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his memorable depiction of Captain America, ending with a fitting conclusion for the legendary comic book hero in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Even though his superhero days are behind him (for the most part, anyway), Evans has continued to give knockout performances in movies like Knives Out and the Apple TV+ limited series Defending Jacob.

But, what is on the horizon for the man once known around the world as Captain America, and where will we see him next? This probably comes as no surprise, but Chris Evans has quite a bit on his plate these next couple of years and beyond. With a disaster comedy under the watchful eye of Adam McKay and a fifth collaboration with the Russo brothers both coming to Netflix, the Buzz Lightyear origin story, and more, it looks like Evans’ post-Marvel relaxation period is over and done with.