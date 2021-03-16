Upcoming Ana De Armas Movies: What's Ahead For The Knives Out Star

If you don't know the name Ana de Armas, you better learn it. The Knives Out actress is quickly making her ascension in Hollywood, working with top-tier directors like Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve, Adrian Lyne, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Andrew Dominik, to name only a few past collaborators, on a number of recent and upcoming projects. With high-profile movies like No Time to Die, Blonde, and Deep Water on the near horizon, we can expect a lot of big things to come from the Cuban actress. If you're a fan of the rising star's work, there are several exciting titles that you can look forward to in the days and months ahead. With that said, here's what de Armas has coming up in the near future!
Deep Water - August 13, 2021 (Post-Production)
There has been a lot said about the steamy-yet-short-lived relationship between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. But, there hasn't been a lot said about the movie they made together, Deep Water, which cemented their relationship status before it all went to kaput. Directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), in his first movie since 2002's Unfaithful, this upcoming thriller centers around a well-to-do husband (Affleck) who allows his wife (de Armas) to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, but becomes the prime suspect when her lovers disappear. That's definitely an intriguing premise, and it's one that will hopefully allow Affleck to return to some familiar Gone Girl-esque territory.
While their media-friendly relationship has since fizzled out, there's reason to believe that the A-list actor / director and his co-star will share some steamy chemistry together in this romance-sparking movie. Only time will tell on that front, though, as we continue to wait for its release. Following a few delays, Deep Water is scheduled for August 13.
No Time to Die - October 8, 2021 (Completed)
No Time to Die is certainly taking its sweet time. Once set to debut in November 2019, the Bond blockbuster was first postponed to February 2020, then delayed to April 2020 before the pandemic bumped it to the fall. Thereafter, the action mega-movie was slated for an April 2021 rollout before reaching its current October 8 release date. There's a chance that the movie might be moved again, but that's when Daniel Craig's final hour as 007 is expected to screen worldwide, and, it remains shrouded in mystery. We know that Craig's last spin features an all-star ensemble, including Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes.
As a CIA agent who takes on a key role in James Bond's mission, Ana de Armas has a prominent lead role in this newest installment to the 007 franchise. The actress has several high-profile movies on her resume, but this project is quite possibly her biggest one to date, and it'll surely continue her ascent in Hollywood.
Blonde - TBA 2021 (Post-Production)
There are few movie stars more iconic than Marilyn Monroe. The gorgeous, elusive, and tremendously tragic actress / model / singer best known for Some Like It Hot, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and The Seven Year Itch, among several more classics, lived such a complicated and appropriately cinematic life that it's surprising that her story has rarely been brought to the silver screen — let alone in a grand or lavish way. While the famous actress might not get the full big-screen treatment with Blonde, Netflix's fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of the woman formerly known as Norma Jeane Mortenson, the much-anticipated Hollywood drama will certainly have a radiant star at the center with Ana de Armas bringing the titular blonde beauty to life for the film.
While we've seen actress like Ashley Judd and Michelle Williams play the late movie star in biopics like Norma Jean & Marilyn and My Week with Marilyn, respectively, the latest film from writer / director Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) promises to tell a big, sprawling account of the star's short life, with a meaty real-life role that could really prove the strength of Ana de Armas' acting chops — if the movie lives up to the hype. No release date has been announced yet, but don't be surprised if this one comes out in the fall — just in time for the next awards season.
Certainly, if Blonde becomes a big hit for the streaming service, Ana de Armas could propel herself into next year's Best Actress conversation, thus (likely) continuing her career ascension. It's much too early to know for sure, but it's no small deal to play Marilyn Monroe in a high-profile Hollywood biopic — whether it's one that's set for Netflix or not.
The Gray Man - TBA (Filming)
Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as well as this past weekend's Cherry, have assembled a hell of a cast for their latest film, The Gray Man. Specifically, the reportedly $200 million dollar Netflix production, based on the novel by Mark Greaney, will star several A-listers and familiar faces, including Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood), Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Ana de Armas. That's quite a big ensemble — to say the least.
While Joe and Anthony Russo have certainly worked with a bunch of stars before, based on their history with Marvel, this streaming title is still a huge undertaking for the busy-as-ever directors. Hopefully, the project will give its starry cast time to shine in the midst of its action-thriller narrative. Regardless, it continues Ana de Armas' hot streak of working with some of Hollywood's most high-profile filmmakers. Her leading role in this Russo production, which is now filming, is a testament to her growing star power.
With No Time to Die, Ana de Armas entered one of the biggest action movie properties in the world. We'll hopefully continue to see what she can do in the genre with the latest blockbuster from the Russo brothers, especially if she's set to have a prominent role in this Netflix title. The Marvel directors have created their fair share of bombastic action scenes, which might suggest that this upcoming feature will be as big — and maybe even bigger — than what she did in the new Bond movie. With the film still in production, it's hard to say for sure, but it seems as though Ana de Armas continues to expand her talents as an action star.
Knives Out 2? - TBA (Speculated)
Will the knives come out once more? It looks like it might be happening. Admittedly, Knives Out, Rian Johnson's twist-friendly 2019 mystery caper, had a conclusive finale, which would suggest that the story at the center of the original will remain closed. Even in our era of franchises and copious sequels, it's hard to know how this reported sequel would connect to the characters in the first movie. Nevertheless, Johnson is a clever guy, and he might have some fun ideas up his sleeve. But, if this sequel does happen, it would be in anthology fashion, with only Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc returning. Still, that hasn't stopped Ana de Armas from hoping that she'll be asked to come back.
When asked if she would return for the proposed sequel, the Golden Globe-nominated actress admits that a surprise call from Rian Johnson is one of her hopes for 2021. As far as we know, Ana de Armas hasn't gotten a ring from the filmmaker, but that might eventually change. After all, we still have a few more months left to go in this new year.
While Ana de Armas starred in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, the actress hasn't made a sequel to any of her past films, at least at this point in her career, which is a rarity for many of those working in Hollywood today. Certainly, as we've mentioned, if we do get a sequel to Knives Out, it wouldn't be in a traditional fashion; if we see the return of de Armas' Marta Cabrera, it might only be a for a cameo or a quick one-scene pop-up.
Nevertheless, if she does make her way into this proposed follow-up to Rian Johnson's splashy whodunnit, it would allow the up-and-coming actress to reprise one of her past characters, which she hasn't before, and sounds like it would certainly be a fun opportunity. As we've noted previously, though, only time will tell regarding Ana de Armas' proposed return to the world of Knives Out. Don't bank on it, but don't count it as an impossibility, either.
Suffice it to say, if you love Ana de Armas, you have more than a few blockbusters to look forward to in the months ahead. Which film are you most excited to see? Let us know!