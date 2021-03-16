Upcoming Ana De Armas Movies: What's Ahead For The Knives Out Star

Deep Water - August 13, 2021 (Post-Production)

There has been a lot said about the steamy-yet-short-lived relationship between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. But, there hasn't been a lot said about the movie they made together, Deep Water, which cemented their relationship status before it all went to kaput. Directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), in his first movie since 2002's Unfaithful, this upcoming thriller centers around a well-to-do husband (Affleck) who allows his wife (de Armas) to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce, but becomes the prime suspect when her lovers disappear. That's definitely an intriguing premise, and it's one that will hopefully allow Affleck to return to some familiar Gone Girl-esque territory.

While their media-friendly relationship has since fizzled out, there's reason to believe that the A-list actor / director and his co-star will share some steamy chemistry together in this romance-sparking movie. Only time will tell on that front, though, as we continue to wait for its release. Following a few delays, Deep Water is scheduled for August 13.