Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2021

Another month’s worth of entertainment and social media discussion is on its way, thanks to Netflix unveiling the lineup for April 2021. In what’s supposed to be a banner year for the streaming platform, there’s always the potential for the next Bridgerton-level hit to make its way to the masses. In the wake of March 2021’s cache of titles, the anticipation for this next month is running at a high. If you want to take a moment and see what came online last month, as well as the highlights of the film titles that joined the library, you can catch up with those titles before heading in. Otherwise, let’s take a look at what the showers of April 2021 are bringing to the garden known as the Netflix streaming queue.