Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2021

Another month’s worth of entertainment and social media discussion is on its way, thanks to Netflix unveiling the lineup for April 2021. In what’s supposed to be a banner year for the streaming platform, there’s always the potential for the next Bridgerton-level hit to make its way to the masses. In the wake of March 2021’s cache of titles, the anticipation for this next month is running at a high. If you want to take a moment and see what came online last month, as well as the highlights of the film titles that joined the library, you can catch up with those titles before heading in. Otherwise, let’s take a look at what the showers of April 2021 are bringing to the garden known as the Netflix streaming queue.
Week of April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/1/21
Prank Encounters: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/1/21
Tersanjung the Movie - NETFLIX FILM - 4/1/21
Worn Stories - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/1/21
2012 - 4/1/21
Cop Out - 4/1/21
Friends with Benefits - 4/1/21
Insidious - 4/1/21
Legally Blonde - 4/1/21
Leprechaun - 4/1/21
The Pianist - 4/1/21
The Possession - 4/1/21
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 - 4/1/21
The Time Traveler's Wife - 4/1/21
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family - 4/1/21
White Boy - 4/1/21
Yes Man - 4/1/21
Concrete Cowboy - NETFLIX FILM - 4/2/21
Just Say Yes - NETFLIX FILM - 4/2/21
Madame Claude - NETFLIX FILM - 4/2/21
The Serpent - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/2/21
Sky High - NETFLIX FILM - 4/2/21
Escape from Planet Earth - 4/3/21
Week of April 4
What Lies Below - 4/4/21
Coded Bias - 4/5/21
Family Reunion: Part 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/5/21
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/6/21
The Big Day: Collection 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/7/21
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/7/21
Snabba Cash - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/7/21
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/7/21
The Wedding Coach - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/7/21
The Way of the Househusband - NETFLIX ANIME - 4/8/21
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? - NETFLIX FILM - 4/9/21
Night in Paradise - NETFLIX FILM - 4/9/21
Thunder Force - NETFLIX FILM - 4/9/21
The Stand-In - 4/10/21
Week of April 11
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World - 4/11/21
New Gods: Nezha Reborn - NETFLIX FILM - 4/12/21
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 - 4/12/21
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 - 4/13/21
Mighty Express: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/13/21
My Love: Six Stories of True Love - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/13/21
The Circle: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/14/21
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/14/21
Law School - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/14/21
The Soul - NETFLIX FILM - 4/14/21
Why Did You Kill Me? - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/14/21
Dark City Beneath the Beat - 4/15/21
The Master - 4/15/21
Ride or Die - NETFLIX FILM - 4/15/21
Arlo the Alligator Boy - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/16/21
Ajeeb Daastaans - NETFLIX FILM - 4/16/21
Crimson Peak - 4/16/21
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/16/21
Into the Beat - NETFLIX FILM - 4/16/21
Rush - 4/16/21
Synchronic - 4/16/21
Why Are You Like This - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/16/21
The Zookeeper's Wife - 4/16/21
Week of April 18
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/18/21
Miss Sloane - 4/19/21
PJ Masks: Season 3 - 4/19/21
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/20/21
Zero - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/21/21
Life in Color with David Attenborough - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/22/21
Stowaway - NETFLIX FILM - 4/22/21
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll - 4/23/21
Shadow and Bone - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/23/21
Tell Me When - NETFLIX FILM - 4/23/21
Week of April 25
August: Osage County - 4/27/21
Battle of Los Angeles - 4/27/21
Fatma - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/27/21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/27/21
Sexify - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/28/21
Headspace Guide to Sleep - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/28/21
Things Heard & Seen - NETFLIX FILM - 4/29/21
Yasuke - NETFLIX ANIME - 4/29/21
The Innocent - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/30/21
The Mitchells vs. The Machines - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/30/21
Pet Stars - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/30/21
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/30/21
April TBD
The Disciple - NETFLIX FILM
Searching For Sheela - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For April 2021
As if to anticipate her role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Netflix gave Melissa McCarthy superpowers. Which is perfect, because Octavia Spencer looks like she’s having fun with her newly metahuman friend in the heroic comedy Thunder Force. Though you may want to watch that before the machines take over, as the Netflix original/Chris Miller and Phil Lord produced The Mitchells vs. The Machines has been given a prime release date at the end of the month.
While this is a family-friendly robot apocalypse, it still looks pretty dangerous; therefore, you may want to unplug your smart devices before you sit down to watch that colorful blockbuster. Finally, if peril in space is something you’re into, then Stowaway fits that bill. Streaming dominator Anna Kendrick has to puzzle out survival in the deep dark void, alongside cast members Shamier Anderson, Toni Colette, and Daniel Dae Kim.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For April 2021
After a first season that saw some backlash visited upon its premiere, Stranger Things star Gaten Materazzo’s Prank Encounters is returning for its second season on Netflix. Who knows what pranks will pop up in this brand new outing? Regardless, if you’re looking for some hidden camera shenanigans, you don’t have to wait much longer. Though should your tastes run a little more dramatic and war torn, then the long-awaited adaptation of Shadow and Bone should do the trick.
Based in the universe of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse Novels, this YA fantasy will see warfare and magic collide, with a bit of flesh eating creatures on the side.
Netflix has it all for subscribers in the month of April! But you’re still going to want to pay close attention to the list of incoming titles throughout the month, as everything is subject to change and availability. As always, contents may shift during the passage of time. So stream safely and smartly, and we’ll see you back here around this time next month, with May 2021’s titles on display for everyone’s excitement.