The Taylor Swift Theme Park Lawsuit Is Over For Evermore

This is all just Taylor Swift's world and the rest of us are just living in it. The pop star has reined at the top of the music industry for years and it doesn't look like anything is going to slow her down quite yet. Not even a legal battle with a theme park. There's been an ongoing battle since late last year between the singer and Evermore Park, a medieval themed amusement location in Utah, but now that legal battle is over. Both sides have agreed to drop their lawsuits, and everybody is going their separate way.