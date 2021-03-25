The Taylor Swift Theme Park Lawsuit Is Over For Evermore

This is all just Taylor Swift's world and the rest of us are just living in it. The pop star has reined at the top of the music industry for years and it doesn't look like anything is going to slow her down quite yet. Not even a legal battle with a theme park. There's been an ongoing battle since late last year between the singer and Evermore Park, a medieval themed amusement location in Utah, but now that legal battle is over. Both sides have agreed to drop their lawsuits, and everybody is going their separate way.
The kerfuffle all began in December when Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album, titled Evermore. This resulted in fairly quick legal action from Evermore Park, who filed suit against Swift for an infringement of trademark. Evermore Park claimed they owned a trademark on the name Evermore, and had since 2015, and thus the release of the album and related merchandise infringed on that name. However, that wasn't the only lawsuit that would be placed, as T-Swift and her side filed a countersuit against Evermore Park in March, claiming the park had been playing her music without paying the proper royalties.
It seems that neither side will get their day in court to even try to prove their case, as a representative for Taylor Swift told EW that an agreement has been reached that will see both sides drop their respective suits, without a monetary settlement being paid by either side. That, of course, leaves open the possibility that one side or the other may have agreed to something outside of money, but one way or another, this battle is now over.
Evermore Park wasn't a traditional theme park full of rides but one that created a sort of medieval fantasy environment with activities like archery and ax throwing and musical performances. It's something of an odd location to be accused of playing Taylor Swift music, at all, as the musical performances promoted are done in character.
While it seems unlikely that anybody was going to confuse a theme park in Utah and Taylor Swift music, it's not uncommon to see lawsuits like these filed. Companies sometimes feel obligated to file suits to protect trademarks simply because not doing defending trademarks can actually lead to them being lost if a court feels not enough has been done by the trademark holder to protect them. It's unclear if that was the thinking here.
Certainly we're not going to see Taylor Swift rename her album so both the park and the music will be known as Evermore going forward. Whether Taylor Swift's music from that album will ever be heard inside the theme park, we'll have to wait and see, but it seems unlikely.