Doctor Fate And 6 Other Powerful DC Magic Users

By now, you may have heard that Pierce Brosnan, best known for playing James Bond in the mid-‘90s to early 2000s, has been cast to play Doctor Fate in Black Adam. Unless you are well-versed in comic book lore, you might not have heard of this character before, but assume he is, perhaps, some DC version of Doctor Strange. Well, as it turns out, you would not too far off as he is actually one of many DC magic users throughout the publisher’s history.

So, what sort of fate and fascinating abilities should we expect from Pierce Brosnan’s role in Black Adam? On that note, what other characters from the comics have we seen (or should expect to see) in DC movies or on DC TV shows who can do the same sorts of things that Doctor Fate can? Some of the greatest (or even gravest) demonstrations of mystic arts seen in the DC Universe have been the work of the following seven characters, starting with the man of the magic hour.