Rashida Jones' Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the years, Rashida Jones has proven time and time again that she has what it takes to lead a hit comedy series like Parks and Recreation or play a smaller yet key role in Academy Award-winning dramas like The Social Network, and just about everything in between. With multiple streaming services offering the best Rashida Jones TV shows and more, it’s easier than ever before to see where the versatile star has been and where she’s going.

Whether it's streaming, digital purchases, or even DVDs, there are multiple ways to watch Rashida Jones' best movies and TV shows. From her days as Karen Filippelli on The Office to playing Bill Murray’s daughter in Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, there’s a lot to tackle here, so let’s get started and start breaking down where you can watch some of Rashida Jones’ best work yet.