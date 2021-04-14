John Boyega: What To Watch If You Like The Star Wars Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

John Boyega is at the height of his career. The Star Wars movies may have made him a household name, but his talent and passion have made him an actor with career longevity. In recent years, we have seen Boyega diversify his profile, appearing in everything from big-budget action films to art house indie flicks and critically acclaimed series. John Boyega is definitely one to watch.

If you’re a fan of Boyega, or just looking to explore more of his film and TV credits, then, luckily for you, the vast universe of streaming services has plenty of John Boyega projects to watch on various platforms. Let’s take a look at some of the John Boyega TV shows and movies currently available to stream.