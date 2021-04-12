Thunder Force: What Fans Thought Of The Netflix Superhero Comedy

Thunder Force on Netflix, the superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two estranged childhood friends who are transformed into superheroes, isn’t getting a lot of love from the film critics since its April 2021 debut. But while reviewers, including CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg bring up a lot of good points in his Thunder Force review of Ben Falcone’s latest effort, you may be wondering what everyday Netflix subscribers think about the star-studded affair and if maybe they enjoyed the movie.

Well, as it stands, Thunder Force currently has Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 25% which is only one point better than its critical response. But it’s not all bad news as a number of the movie’s fans have found several elements of Thunder Force that they actually like, so much so they took to Twitter to let the world know. Here are some of their thoughts.