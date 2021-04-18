Upcoming Regé-Jean Page Movies: What’s Ahead For The Bridgerton Star

Ever since becoming an overnight sensation following the release of Shonda Rhimes' popular Netflix period romance series, Regé-Jean Page has become pretty much the biggest thing going right now. But even though he won’t be returning for Bridgerton Season 2 after shocking the show’s diehard fans, this is not the last we’ll see of the dreamy British actor. Over the course of the next couple of years, we’ll be seeing plenty of the man behind the dashing and sexy Simon Basset as there some potentially great Regé-Jean Page movies on the way.

And while not a lot has been confirmed at this time (just because you want to make those Regé-Jean Page James Bond rumors come true doesn’t mean it’s going to happen), what we do know for certain is that this is just the beginning for what could be one of the great acting careers of our time. So, dear readers, let’s take a break from all the Bridgerton talk and see what’s head for the show’s former star.