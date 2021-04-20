Indiana Jones 5: An Updated Cast List, Including Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

Other than Han Solo, Indiana Jones is Harrison Ford’s most famous character, having not only played the character in the four movies, but also briefly reprising him for an episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series. While there may come a day when the Indiana Jones film series is rebooted with a new actor, this marks Ford reprising another face, having appeared as Han in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and briefly in The Rise of Skywalker) and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. As for what stage of his life we’ll reunite with Indy in, a tweet from James Mangold in January 2021 indicated Indiana Jones 5 will be set in 1960s New York City. That’s definitely a prime location for our esteemed protagonist to get into all sorts of shenanigans, but will that be the movie’s only primary setting, or will we follow the formula of past Indiana Jones movies and watch Indy travel to other corners of the globe? TBD, as the kids say.