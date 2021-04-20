Indiana Jones 5: An Updated Cast List, Including Harrison Ford

The last time we saw Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones on the big screen, he was chasing down crystal skulls, fending off KGB agents and learning that Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt was his son. Of course, it’s no secret that Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was polarizing among fans of the franchise when it came out in 2008, but that didn’t spell the end of our favorite fedora-wearing, whip-wielding archaeologist going on cinematic adventures. Indiana Jones 5 was officially announced in 2016, and now it’s finally gearing up to begin production.
This time around, Logan’s James Mangold has inherited directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who’s still involved with Indiana Jones 5 as a “hands on” producer. Mangold has also been working on the script with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, but as of yet, no Indiana Jones 5 plot details have been revealed yet. Luckily, the movie’s cast is finally coming together, so let’s go over who’s on board, starting with the man who’s been the face of this franchise since the beginning.
Harrison Ford
Other than Han Solo, Indiana Jones is Harrison Ford’s most famous character, having not only played the character in the four movies, but also briefly reprising him for an episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series. While there may come a day when the Indiana Jones film series is rebooted with a new actor, this marks Ford reprising another face, having appeared as Han in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (and briefly in The Rise of Skywalker) and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. As for what stage of his life we’ll reunite with Indy in, a tweet from James Mangold in January 2021 indicated Indiana Jones 5 will be set in 1960s New York City. That’s definitely a prime location for our esteemed protagonist to get into all sorts of shenanigans, but will that be the movie’s only primary setting, or will we follow the formula of past Indiana Jones movies and watch Indy travel to other corners of the globe? TBD, as the kids say.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Although Indiana Jones 5 marks Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first time working with Harrison Ford, she’s already spent sometime with another one of his characters in a galaxy far, far away. Waller-Bridge played the droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which starred Alden Ehrenreich as the younger Han Solo. But most of you are likely more familiar with the actress as the lead of Fleabag, or maybe you’ve enjoyed her behind-the-scenes work on Killing Eve. You’ll also feel her influence in the next James Bond movie, as she co-wrote Daniel Craig's 007 swan song, No Time to Die. While it hasn’t been revealed yet who Waller-Bridge is playing Indiana Jones 5, my money is on her character being an ally to Henry Jones Jr. rather than an enemy.
Mads Mikkelsen
Add another major franchise to Mads Mikkelsen’s list of bonafides. The man has already has James Bond, Marvel, Star Wars and Hannibal Lecter experience under his belt, and he’s now taken over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 following Johnny Depp’s exit. Now he gets to hop into the world of Indiana Jones, although just like with Phoebe-Waller Bridge, the identity of his character hasn’t been revealed yet. There’s no question Mikkelsen can deliver an exceptional antagonist performance, but it’d also be refreshing to see him involved in Indiana Jones 5 as an ally to Indy rather than an obstacle.
And that brings us up to date on who will appear in Indiana Jones 5. While Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies have expressed interest in reprising Marion Ravenwood and Sallah, respectively, it remains to be seen if they’ll be brought in. One person who’s almost certainly not returning for Indiana Jones 5 is Shia LaBeouf, as years back, producer David Koepp said that Mutt Williams wouldn’t appear in this story. Keep your eyes peeled here for more Indiana Jones 5 casting updates as they’re announced.
Indiana Jones 5 is slated to open in theaters on July 29, 2022, putting it in competition with Warner Bros and DC’s Black Adam that opening weekend. As for what cinematic offerings there are to look this year, browse through our upcoming 2021 movies schedule for that information.