What Is Marvel's Multiverse: 4 Things To Know From The Comics

The Marvel Multiverse Is All Realities In Which Marvel Characters Exist

In 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home when Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio tells Peter Parker (Tom Holland) about multiple realities, he specifies Peter’s dimension as Earth-616. Even though (SPOILER ALERT) the guy turned out to be full of shit, this accurately reflects the Multiverse as explained in the comics. A multiverse is defined as a collection of alternate universes that share a universal hierarchy, and the Marvel Multiverse is exactly that, with each reality housing its own version of the comic book publisher’s famous heroes.

We could also go into how the Multiverse is a subsection of the Omniverse, which is basically a collection of all realities you could think of (including the DCEU movies, all of the Star Wars movies and TV shows, and even our own reality). But, again, let’s keep it simple. The purpose of a multiverse is to give comic book writers freedom to create new stories that many not fit in with the main continuity, which has resulted in countless realities (and that is no exaggeration).