Who Should Be Mortal Kombat’s Next Johnny Cage? The Cast Has Thoughts

That's a champagne problem. I think that Johnny is such an iconic character and I think that we were building a new energy for this movie. We're building something that is respectful of the franchise from before, but we're also bringing a new era, like the trailer said, you know what I mean? That's how we really feel about it. So there's many ways that it can go in my mind. There was an April fool's joke on Twitter that I saw where it was like Keanu Reeves is going to play Johnny Cage,’ and I was like, that's a pretty interesting casting. Then there's guys like Scott Atkins, who was an incredible martial artist and an actor. And I think that that would be kind of a cool way to go about it.