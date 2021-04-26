Why Mortal Kombat Was Right To Save Johnny Cage For A Potential Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: spoilers for Mortal Kombat are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet and want to remain unspoiled, hit that “Back” button. It’s ok, we’ll be here once you’re all caught up.

Mortal Kombat won the box office this weekend, though it was quite the close call. Still, a victory is a victory, even if it isn’t flawless, which means the case for a sequel is already starting to form pretty visibly. That news, on top of the fact that director Simon McQuoid’s film blatantly teases a potential new installment will include fan favorite Johnny Cage, should be enough to stoke all the Mortal Kombat 2 talk that Warner Bros could want to see on the internet. And make no mistake, the filmmakers were absolutely right to save Mr. Cage for a potential sequel for several key reasons.