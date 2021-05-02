The Best Mystery Movies And Where To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since the dawn of cinema, theaters around the world have been filled with people who just can’t get enough of a good mystery. In the 100+ years that people have been frequenting their local movie houses, filmmakers by the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, and Rian Johnson have crafted intricate narratives about murder, mistaken identities, and international conspiracies which have confounded their characters while turning their audiences into amateur sleuths eager to solve the case. These directors, and many others, are responsible for the the best mystery movies that have graced the silver screen and streaming services for decades now.

With so many great mystery movies out there like Knives Out, Rear Window, and literally thousands of others, picking one or 21 is no easy task. Fear not, armchair detectives, as we’ve put together a comprehensive list of movies that fall into that category. With titles inspired by classic murder-mystery novels and psychological thrillers from the minds of their directors themselves, here are some of the best options the genre has to offer.