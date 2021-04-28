news

Why Hugh Jackman Was 'Literally Yelling' At His TV During The Oscars

Hugh Jackman pulls a face of surprise with a drink cup in his hand in Bad Education.

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Everyone has those times where they’re yelling at the TV while watching an event as big as the Oscars. Some probably even shouted at their televisions during this past Sunday’s telecast, as the evening ended on one of the greatest upsets in the history of the show. But for former Oscar host/great showman Hugh Jackman, he yelled at his TV set for a more heartwarming reason: he agreed with Tyler Perry’s speech about “meeting in the middle” when it comes to those experiencing homelessness, or when interacting with someone different than yourself.

Presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at this year’s 93rd Academy Awards, Tyler Perry called for people to “refuse hate” and “meet in the middle” to affect social change. It was a timely message, fitting for the acceptance of the award that recognizes talent that reaches outside of the industry to help those in need. Familiar with that sort of ethical call, Hugh Jackman was moved, and in a video shared on his Instagram, he echoed Perry’s very call himself:

There were so many great moments at the Oscars last night. That one in particular really touched me. Because when Tyler speaks of stepping into the middle I was literally yelling at the TV, 'I'll meet you in the middle, Tyler!' And I’m telling you now on social. Thank you for your inspiration, thank you for all you do, thank you for your leadership.

Hugh Jackman has done quite a lot for charity himself, especially through his company, Laughing Man Coffee, and its focus on giving back to the coffee farmers of the world. His heart seemingly always in the right place, the X-Men alum has even used his comedic rivalry with Ryan Reynolds to shine a light on other charitable causes. So naturally, Jackman’s philanthropic mindset is attracted to Tyler Perry’s big speech at the Oscars.

Using that an awards show, especially the Oscars, to discuss socially relevant causes is pretty much standard practice. Tyler Perry knows this, and so does the rest of the world; but that didn’t stop the man from delivering a powerful statement towards why he’s so motivated to support those who need it. You can see that in the speech itself, taken from Sunday’s telecast, shown below:

No matter what anyone may think of Tyler Perry’s work, his personal spirit of giving is an undeniable facet of his personality. To see that resonate with Hugh Jackman’s own generous spirit is something that is truly inspiring. Here’s hoping that the message of “meeting in the middle” spreads far and wide, through other celebrities with hearts equally as open as theirs.

Tyler Perry can next be seen in the Angelina Jolie thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, while Hugh Jackman has the sci-fi mindbender Reminiscence; both of which will be available in theaters, and on HBO Max, throughout 2021. If you want to catch those films, you’ve got your pick of options, thanks to Warner Bros’ big push to debut this year’s slate with simultaneous streaming releases. If you’re not already a subscriber, a six month prepaid discount is currently available for new customers.

Up Next

Tyler Perry Giving Back: 8 Things You May Not Know About The Filmmaker's Philanthropy
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

The Bromance Is Real As Brad Pitt Loves Shouting Out Leonardo DiCaprio At The Oscars news 22h The Bromance Is Real As Brad Pitt Loves Shouting Out Leonardo DiCaprio At The Oscars Jessica Rawden
Mix-Up Of Daniel Kaluuya And Leslie Odom Jr. At the Oscars Goes Viral, But Journalist Denies Mistake news 1d Mix-Up Of Daniel Kaluuya And Leslie Odom Jr. At the Oscars Goes Viral, But Journalist Denies Mistake Adreon Patterson
3 Reasons This Year's Oscars Ceremony Was A Complete Mess news 2d 3 Reasons This Year's Oscars Ceremony Was A Complete Mess Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
The Forever Purge Jul 9, 2021 The Forever Purge Rating TBD
Cruella May 28, 2021 Cruella Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Captain America 4: Will Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Take The Gig? TBD Captain America 4: Will Marvel’s Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Take The Gig? Rating TBD
Will Kaitlyn Dever Return In Last Man Standing's Series Finale? Tim Allen Has My Hopes Up TBD Will Kaitlyn Dever Return In Last Man Standing's Series Finale? Tim Allen Has My Hopes Up Rating TBD
Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine Is Nervous About Him Doing Baby Stuff TBD Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine Is Nervous About Him Doing Baby Stuff Rating TBD
How Ewan McGregor Felt When The Internet Thought Star Wars Might Recast Obi-Wan Kenobi TBD How Ewan McGregor Felt When The Internet Thought Star Wars Might Recast Obi-Wan Kenobi Rating TBD
Amazon’s Without Remorse Review: Kick Ass Action, Boiler Plate Tom Clancy Plot Apr 30, 2021 Amazon’s Without Remorse Review: Kick Ass Action, Boiler Plate Tom Clancy Plot 7
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information