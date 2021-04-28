Why Hugh Jackman Was 'Literally Yelling' At His TV During The Oscars

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Everyone has those times where they’re yelling at the TV while watching an event as big as the Oscars. Some probably even shouted at their televisions during this past Sunday’s telecast, as the evening ended on one of the greatest upsets in the history of the show. But for former Oscar host/great showman Hugh Jackman, he yelled at his TV set for a more heartwarming reason: he agreed with Tyler Perry’s speech about “meeting in the middle” when it comes to those experiencing homelessness, or when interacting with someone different than yourself.