news

Mortal Kombat’s Mehcad Brooks Confirms Those Jax Gains Are Real In Shredded Post (Plus How He Did It)

Mehcad Brooks in Mortal Kombat
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While video game movies have had a checkered history in the film industry, the genre is starting to finally see an upswing. Projects like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog were a success, and the latest of these movies is Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat. Actor Mehcad Brooks played the iconic fighter Jax, and confirmed his gains are real with a post showing just how shredded he is.

Actor Mehcad Brooks has played a number of iconic characters over the years, including Jimmy Olsen and now Mortal Kombat’s Jax. We got to see him rock Jax’s iconic bionic arms in the movie, including a gory fatality. Brooks recently showed off just how ripped he got for the role on social media, check it out below.

The cast of Mortal Kombat is full of impressive athletes, and clearly Mehcad Brooks is no exception. Even without Jax’s signature arms, the 40 year-old actor looks ready to kick ass and take names. Let’s just hope that we get to see more of the character in a sequel.

The above image comes to us from Mehcad Brooks’ personal Instagram account. In it we see him stepping out of his trailer for Mortal Kombat, complete with Jax’s name. And he didn’t get shredded by accident; it came from a hardcore vegan diet and exercise regimen.

Mortal Kombat is available for a limited time on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Clearly all that hard work paid off, and Mehcad Brooks looked picture perfect when playing Jax in Mortal Kombat. His fighter is a fan favorite, so the pressure was definitely on to look as powerful as the video game counterpart. But now the question is whether or not Brooks will get the opportunity to reprise his role in a potential sequel.

Mortal Kombat definitely set up a sequel or two, as the film didn’t actually include the titular tournament. It also planted seeds for the future of characters like Sub-Zero and Johnny Cage. But it’s currently unclear if Warner Bros. plans on moving forward with a sequel, despite some actors already being contracted for it.

It’ll be interesting to see how the success of Mortal Kombat is ultimately determined. It was released simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters, which no doubt affected the box office performance. But perhaps if it was streamed enough, then a sequel will come to fruition. Fingers crossed.

Mortal Kombat is in theaters and HBO Max now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Mortal Kombat 2: Why The Sequel Needs To Bring Back Kano No Matter What
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

The Batman Merchandise Gives Closer Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile news 2d The Batman Merchandise Gives Closer Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile Corey Chichizola
Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero On How He’d Like To Return To The Franchise news 2d Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero On How He’d Like To Return To The Franchise Jamil David
5 Reasons Why I Would Still Rather Re-Watch The Old Mortal Kombat Movie Rather Than The New One news 2d 5 Reasons Why I Would Still Rather Re-Watch The Old Mortal Kombat Movie Rather Than The New One Rich Knight

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Tristan Thompson Is Now Taking Legal Action Over Most Recent Cheating Allegations TBD Tristan Thompson Is Now Taking Legal Action Over Most Recent Cheating Allegations Rating TBD
One Big Way Loki Is Going To Be Different Than Marvel's Other Disney+ Shows TBD One Big Way Loki Is Going To Be Different Than Marvel's Other Disney+ Shows Rating TBD
Why F9's Jordana Brewster Told Herself She Didn't Deserve Maternity Leave TBD Why F9's Jordana Brewster Told Herself She Didn't Deserve Maternity Leave Rating TBD
Here Today Review: Billy Crystal And Tiffany Haddish Make A Cute Pair In An Ironically Forgettable Dramedy May 3, 2021 Here Today Review: Billy Crystal And Tiffany Haddish Make A Cute Pair In An Ironically Forgettable Dramedy 6
When Marvel's Blade Movie Will Reportedly Start Filming, And Why It's Taking So Long TBD When Marvel's Blade Movie Will Reportedly Start Filming, And Why It's Taking So Long Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information