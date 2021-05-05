Mortal Kombat’s Mehcad Brooks Confirms Those Jax Gains Are Real In Shredded Post (Plus How He Did It)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While video game movies have had a checkered history in the film industry, the genre is starting to finally see an upswing. Projects like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog were a success, and the latest of these movies is Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat. Actor Mehcad Brooks played the iconic fighter Jax, and confirmed his gains are real with a post showing just how shredded he is.
Actor Mehcad Brooks has played a number of iconic characters over the years, including Jimmy Olsen and now Mortal Kombat’s Jax. We got to see him rock Jax’s iconic bionic arms in the movie, including a gory fatality. Brooks recently showed off just how ripped he got for the role on social media, check it out below.
The cast of Mortal Kombat is full of impressive athletes, and clearly Mehcad Brooks is no exception. Even without Jax’s signature arms, the 40 year-old actor looks ready to kick ass and take names. Let’s just hope that we get to see more of the character in a sequel.
The above image comes to us from Mehcad Brooks’ personal Instagram account. In it we see him stepping out of his trailer for Mortal Kombat, complete with Jax’s name. And he didn’t get shredded by accident; it came from a hardcore vegan diet and exercise regimen.
Mortal Kombat is available for a limited time on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Clearly all that hard work paid off, and Mehcad Brooks looked picture perfect when playing Jax in Mortal Kombat. His fighter is a fan favorite, so the pressure was definitely on to look as powerful as the video game counterpart. But now the question is whether or not Brooks will get the opportunity to reprise his role in a potential sequel.
Mortal Kombat definitely set up a sequel or two, as the film didn’t actually include the titular tournament. It also planted seeds for the future of characters like Sub-Zero and Johnny Cage. But it’s currently unclear if Warner Bros. plans on moving forward with a sequel, despite some actors already being contracted for it.
It’ll be interesting to see how the success of Mortal Kombat is ultimately determined. It was released simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters, which no doubt affected the box office performance. But perhaps if it was streamed enough, then a sequel will come to fruition. Fingers crossed.
Mortal Kombat is in theaters and HBO Max now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.