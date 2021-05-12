As Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Vacation Rumors Swirl, Kevin Smith Is Still Excited About The Jersey Girl Stars Reuniting

Love was in the air on the set of Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hopped right from starring in the ill-fated Gigli together to leading the 2004 comedy side-by-side. The movie was made in the midst of the media craze that was “Bennifer,” which had their relationship on constant watch on the front of tabloids before Bragelina or Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson came to be. Well, rumor has it that Bennifer is back!