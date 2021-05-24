features

How To Watch The Hotel Transylvania Movies On Streaming

Dracula and Mavis in Hotel Transylvania

Since its debut in 2012, the Hotel Transylvania franchise has become one of the most popular animated properties, releasing a total of three films that were all major hits at the box office, further propelling the careers of Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Adam Sandler. And with the four installment from Sony Pictures Animation — Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — on the way, there’s never been a better time to go back and watch all the Hotel Transylvania movies streaming.

But figuring out how and where you can watch the first three movies in the series following a human falling in love with Dracula’s daughter at a resort for monsters can sometimes be as difficult as winning over the iconic vampire himself. Fear not, vampire killer, er, lover, as we have put together a nifty guide so you can get caught up to speed on the Hotel Transylvania movies streaming.

Where To Watch The Hotel Transylvania Movies Streaming

In an ideal world, all three of the Hotel Transylvania movies would be streaming on the same platform, making for an ideal triple-feature as you prepare for the fourth and final film in the franchise. But even though that’s not the case, you don’t have to be Van Helsing to find the hilarious and oftentimes heartfelt animated film series online because Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation are all available online in one shape or form.

Stream Hotel Transylvania on Starz.
Rent/Buy Hotel Transylvania 2 on Amazon.
Rent/Buy Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Amazon.

Where To Watch Hotel Transylvania: The Series And Animated Shorts Streaming

If you have already seen the movies or want to go all out to get the full Hotel Transylvania experience before the franchise comes to a close, why not watch the animated series and shorts that have been released over the years.

Released in 2017, Hotel Transylvania: The Series looks and sounds a lot different than the theatrical releases, but the prequel focusing on the teenage years of Mavis (voiced by Bryn McAuley instead of Selena Gomez) is worth a watch.

Stream Hotel Transylvania: The Series Season 1 on Netflix.
Rent/Buy Hotel Transylvania: The Series Season 2 on Amazon.

In addition to the television series, you can also watch two of the three Hotel Transylvania shorts streaming right now as Sony Pictures Animation has uploaded the 2017’s Puppy! and 2021’s Monster Pets to its official YouTube page.

Stream Puppy! on YouTube.
Stream Monster Pets on YouTube.

How To See Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

After nearly a decade, the Hotel Transylvania film franchise will be coming to an end in summer 2021 with the release of the fourth and final film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which will see a few major changes for the series (including the departure of Adam Sandler as the voice of the overbearing Dracula) as it brings things to a close for Selena Gomez’s Mavis and Andy Samberg’s Jonathan.

One thing that won’t be changing with the fourth installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise is that it will receive a theatrical release just like its three predecessors. Planted firmly in the middle of the summer movies season, you will be able to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania when it opens in theaters Friday, July 23, 2021.

With not much time before Hotel Transylvania: Transformania opens in theaters, you better get started with your movie marathon so you’re ready to go come July 23. And since you’re here, go ahead and get caught up to speed on the rest of the big 2021 movie premiere dates.

