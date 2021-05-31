5 Marvel Characters Ray Fisher Would Be Perfect To Play

Bishop

On second thought, Ray Fisher does not need a Netflix or Freeform show to play a Marvel character when he could get the same (if not better) opportunities from MCU movies, which are expanding their catalog with characters previously owned by Fox, such as the X-Men. There are several characters from the Marvel comic book series whom I could see the actor being a great fit for, but one of the most undeniably badass is named Lucas Bishop (originally played by French actor Omar Sy in X-Men: Days of Future Past), who originates from a timeline ruled by robotic Sentinels who have forced all mutants to live in hiding. The role might require less heart than Fisher used for Cyborg, but even more of the same grit, and rumors of the Marvel Multiverse becoming a major plot point in the movies make this role all the more possible.