John Krasinski: 5 Other Genres The A Quiet Place Part II Director Should Explore Next

A Spy Thriller

Family has been a motivator for some of the more notable adventures of Jack Ryan - a CIA analyst who was first introduced in novels written by Tom Clancy. In 2018, John Krasinski became the fifth actor to play Jack Ryan when he was cast in the title role of Amazon Prime’s hit original series. We have yet to see this new and acclaimed interpretation of the character hit the big screen nor have we seen him become the family man whom Harrison Ford would portray when he debuted as the iconic spy thriller hero in Patriot Games from 1992.

I think it would be wise, somewhere down the line, for John Krasinski to kill two birds with one stone while also multi-tasking as as the star and the director. The most thrilling moments of A Quiet Place II, especially the breathtaking opening flashback, has me dying to see that same craftsmanship applied to an action sequence. Seeing him take on the challenge of performing those same sequences as Jack Ryan would be especially sweet.