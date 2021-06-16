The Princess Switch 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Vanessa Hudgens Movie

The Princess Switch 3 Will Have All Three Identical Characters Working Together To Retrieve A Stolen Relic

While the first and second movies usually focused a bit heavily on the love-lives of their main characters, it seems that the third Princess Switch film will be taking a different turn. In the official synopsis released by Netflix, an important relic will be the main driving point of the third entry into the series.

In The Princess Switch 3, this relic is stolen, and both Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy must receive the help of their cousin, Fiona, who strangely looks like the two of them as well. Together, the three of them team up with a mysterious man (who is also quite handsome) from Fiona’s past to find a way to retrieve it – but of course, this rekindles the sparks of a classic Christmas romance, creating another switch in the process.

From the sound of it, it looks like Fiona might be getting the love treatment in The Princess Switch 3. Or they could be going in a completely new direction. Regardless, the film still sounds like the fun Christmas adventures – with a hint of love on the side – that we all crave.