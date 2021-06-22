Millicent Simmonds: 5 Marvel And DC Characters The A Quiet Place Actress Should Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Of all the reasons why A Quiet Place Part 2 has been heralded as the rare kind of sequel to a hit horror franchise that is as good - if not better - than its predecessor, I believe the most essential and important reason is writer and director John Krasinski’s choice to make Millicent Simmonds the lead of the story.

The sight of a young, deaf actress headlining a blockbuster franchise has marked yet another rarity in Hollywood, and could open doors for more performers with disabilities to earn themselves a place on the A-list. Well, these days, there is no better and faster way to reach such heights than getting cast in Marvel and DC movies, and I have a few characters ripped straight from the comics in mind for the 18-year-old rising star, such as one the actress can relate to on a distinct level.