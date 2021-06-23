F9: What To Remember About Every Fast & Furious Character Before The Sequel

Over the years, the list of Fast and Furious characters has continued to grow to the point where it’s damn near impossible to keep track of everyone, especially with several familiar faces showing up in F9 after being absent for several years. While everyone surely recognizes Vin Diesel as franchise star Dominic Toretto, other characters in Fast and Furious 9 maybe aren’t as recognizable.

So, to help everyone get up to speed before the Fast Saga entry from a returning Justin Lin rolls into theaters on June 25, we’ve put together a quick rundown of all the major Fast and Furious characters, what they were up to the last time we saw them, and a few important things to remember about each of them.