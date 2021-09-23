Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Collapses During Celebrity Golf Match

The Harry Potter franchise’s Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, collapsed on a Wisconsin golf course earlier today while participating in a golfing competition with other celebrities for an audience. The 34-year-old actor was conscious, but looking unwell as he was pictured being carried up staff at the event and driven away on a stretcher on a cart. It’s unclear what happened or his current condition, but Felton is receiving medical attention following the incident.

Tom Felton was competing with the Europe team of the Wisconsin celebrity showcase ahead of the Ryder Cup on Friday. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Harry Potter actor received applause from spectators as he was carried off the course to be given medical attention.

Tom Felton and the teams involved in the match had reportedly just finished posing for photos when the Harry Potter actor seized and fell to the ground. Onlookers reportedly grew panicked and promptly called for medical assistance. Felton apparently was on the ground for some time being tended to before he was assisted to the cart that took him away from the event. The video below shows Felton briefly on the stretcher being transported by medical:

The actor just celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, and updated his fans by sharing a post to Instagram about how much fun it’s been to get to this point in his life. He said he feels the “best is yet to come” before thanking his followers for all the support. Felton was confident about seeing the next 33 years in his life as he posted this black and white photo:

Here's hoping the incident is something minor that he can swiftly recover from. Tom Felton nor anyone on the actor’s team has shared any followup about the state of his health after having to cut his golf match short. The actor played the sneaky Slytherin in all eight Harry Potter movies, auditioning at the age of 12 and wrapping up the franchise with the premiere of Deathly Hallows Part 2 when he was 23 years old.

Since saying goodbye to his Wizarding World role, Tom Felton has kept his acting career fresh with roles including Rise of the Planet of the Apes, a recurring role in CW’s The Flash series from 2016 to 2017 and nearly 20 other movie credits following the franchise. The actor recently did a yet-to-be-released movie with Twilight’s Ashley Greene, and was more recently working on Canyon Del Muerto with Val Kilmer.

Tom Felton has remained close with his Hogwarts cast mates as the Harry Potter movie franchise turns 20 years old this November. We’ll certainly keep you updated here on CinemaBlend should any developments occur regarding Felton’s health.