Director Andrew Dominik Talks 'Blonde' Starring Ana de Armas

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director Andrew Dominik joins the show to discuss his controversial Marilyn Monroe “biopic” Blonde, starring Ana de Armas. He discusses adapting a book for the screen, which scene might have landed the film its NC-17 rating, Ana De Armas’ performance and we even find time to talk about Brad Pitt as Jesse James.

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.