Star Wars Fans, If You Want To Own A Lightsaber, Apparently Black Friday Is The Time To Buy It

A person certainly does not need to be a fan of the Star Wars movies to know what a Lightsaber is or even be interested in getting their hands on one of them for themselves. One of the most coveted, deadliest, and most colorful weapons originating from a galaxy far, far away does not cost a Jedi anything but a few scrap parts and some Kyber crystals to give the power blade its energy and distant look, but would normally cost us present day Earthlings a little more than pretty penny. However, that is not so much the case on Black Friday 2023 and we promise that this is NOT a trap.

For a limited time, ShopDisney.com is offering aspiring padawans and longtime masters the chance to purchase high-quality products inspired by Lightsabers for stellar discounted prices. For instance, a full-size, light-up replica of the blade wielded by Obi-Wan Kenobi (a Star Wars character played by multiple actors — namely Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor) would normally cost about $250. At the moment, this item and others resembling distinctly famous Lightsabers in all their glory is just $229.99.

Plus, if you or a loved one wants to perfect their Star Wars character cosplay, you should check out ShopDisney’s selection of high-quality replicas of Lightsaber hilts that can be attached to a belt. Hilts worn by the likes of Daisy Ridley’s Rey or Kylo Ren (two-time Academy nominee Adam Driver) would normally go for $160 to $170 each. As part of this year’s Black Friday offer, they can now be bought for only $140 to $150 instead.

The product with one of the most especially exciting deals, however, is a special kind of Lightsaber called the Darksaber, which boasts a fascinating history that many previously unfamiliar viewers became immediately curious about after witness its live-action debut on Disney+’s hit series, The Manadlorian. Any of those fans who wanted a version of the one-of-a-kind blade for themselves should jump on the chance this Black Friday. A full-size, electronic replica of the Darksaber with a display mount and detachable hilt perfect for a Din Djarin cosplay is currently available on ShopDisney.com for $139.99, which is $20 less than usual.

If even those are not the deals you are looking for, ShopDisney has even cheaper options on Lightsabers that should make any younger Star Wars fans in your life happy. For instance, a full-length replica of the unique purple lightsaber wielded by Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) with detachable LED blade and belt clip is just a flat $30, as opposed to its normal price of $34.99.

The Force is certainly strong with these online Black Friday 2023 Lightsaber deals. We have a good feeling that the items will ensure a very happy holiday for the beloved Star Wars obsessives in your life or even as a gift for yourself.