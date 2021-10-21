Why The Mandalorian's Bo-Katan Will Need A New Sidekick If She Appears In Season 3
New information about The Mandalorian revealed Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan may need a new sidekick in Season 3.
WWE superstar Sasha Banks surprised fans when she appeared in Season 2 of Disney+'s first Star Wars series The Mandalorian, but her time within the action-adventure was apparently short-lived. If and when Katee Sackhoff returns as Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 3, she’ll need at least one new sidekick, as Banks recently confirmed she wouldn’t be appearing in the next season.
Sasha Banks spoke to Bleacher Report ahead of the WWE pay-per-view Crown Jewel and confirmed that Star Wars fans shouldn’t expect to see her in the next season of the Disney+ series. Based on her quote, it seems Koska Reeves’ time in The Mandalorian could already be over.
Sasha Banks recently returned to the WWE as a full-time performer, so it’s not too much of a surprise to hear she won’t return for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is currently starting the production process back up. As fun as joining the Star Wars universe was for the athlete, she’s considered one of the WWE’s top women wrestlers, and her recent return already teased that she’ll be booked as such within the company's future events. Time away for a minor role in a Disney+ series could affect her momentum as a wrestler, which could be a reason why she’s not involved. Also, it’s not as though Koska Reeves was a central character in the plot, so writing her off won't take much explaining, if any happens at all.
Sasha Banks wasn’t asked about her character’s fate now that she apparently won't be around anymore, but Banks did sing the praises of Star Wars for involving her in the series.
A great response from Sasha Banks, especially if she’s hoping for a future return in Star Wars sometime down the line if her WWE career cools off. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of her character kicking ass in The Mandalorian, though I doubt non-wrestling fans will notice her absence with all the seeds planted for the next season of the fantastical sci-fi series. Hell, she might even show up in The Book of Boba Fett, even if it doesn't seem super likely that Koska Reeves is highly invested in that bounty hunter's story.
Plus, we’ll get to see plenty of Sasha Banks in the WWE, and maybe another women’s championship run within the next year or so. And maybe she'll wear a Grogu shirt at some point during that run.
The Mandalorian Season 3 is in development, but first, Star Wars fans will see The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ Wednesday, December 29th. For more happening in Star Wars in the meantime, check out this wild music video Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube shot that channels The Mandalorian.
