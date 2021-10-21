Why The Mandalorian's Bo-Katan Will Need A New Sidekick If She Appears In Season 3

WWE superstar Sasha Banks surprised fans when she appeared in Season 2 of Disney+'s first Star Wars series The Mandalorian, but her time within the action-adventure was apparently short-lived. If and when Katee Sackhoff returns as Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 3, she’ll need at least one new sidekick, as Banks recently confirmed she wouldn’t be appearing in the next season.

Sasha Banks spoke to Bleacher Report ahead of the WWE pay-per-view Crown Jewel and confirmed that Star Wars fans shouldn’t expect to see her in the next season of the Disney+ series. Based on her quote, it seems Koska Reeves’ time in The Mandalorian could already be over.

First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I'm not on the next season. But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

Sasha Banks recently returned to the WWE as a full-time performer, so it’s not too much of a surprise to hear she won’t return for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is currently starting the production process back up. As fun as joining the Star Wars universe was for the athlete, she’s considered one of the WWE’s top women wrestlers, and her recent return already teased that she’ll be booked as such within the company's future events. Time away for a minor role in a Disney+ series could affect her momentum as a wrestler, which could be a reason why she’s not involved. Also, it’s not as though Koska Reeves was a central character in the plot, so writing her off won't take much explaining, if any happens at all.

Sasha Banks wasn’t asked about her character’s fate now that she apparently won't be around anymore, but Banks did sing the praises of Star Wars for involving her in the series.

It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn't expecting, but now I'm in this whole new Hollywood world and it's going amazingly. I'm so excited for the fans, and I can't wait for my fans to see what's next.

A great response from Sasha Banks, especially if she’s hoping for a future return in Star Wars sometime down the line if her WWE career cools off. It’s a shame we didn’t get to see more of her character kicking ass in The Mandalorian, though I doubt non-wrestling fans will notice her absence with all the seeds planted for the next season of the fantastical sci-fi series. Hell, she might even show up in The Book of Boba Fett, even if it doesn't seem super likely that Koska Reeves is highly invested in that bounty hunter's story.

Plus, we’ll get to see plenty of Sasha Banks in the WWE, and maybe another women’s championship run within the next year or so. And maybe she'll wear a Grogu shirt at some point during that run.