2024 Isn't Done With TV Cancellations Just Yet, And Another One-Season Show Just Got Axed

When I review the long list of shows canceled in 2024 , it's hard to comprehend just how many series don't get to continue. Whether budget cuts, leaving room for new content, or the Hollywood strikes have factored into TV shows getting the ax, the cancellations keep on coming. Now, with 2024 just days away from being over, another one-season show from the streaming schedule is getting the ax on Apple TV+.

While 2024 is almost over, canceling streaming shows certainly isn’t, as Screen Daily confirmed the new Apple TV+ series Sunny is on the chopping block. Along with Max’s Tokyo Vice (which got canceled by the streamer in June after two seasons), the black comedy series was considered the second US series shot in Japan that got axed in recent months.

Based on Colin O'Sullivan’s novel The Dark Manuel, Sunny premiered in July and starred The Office’s Rashida Jones as a woman living in futuristic Japan whose husband and son mysteriously disappeared in a plane crash. Thanks to her husband’s electronics company, she’s given “consolidation” in the form of a robot, Sunny, who shares a bond with her and helps her discover what happened to her family.

Now, sadly, after ten episodes that ended with a cliffhanger, the Apple TV+ series won’t return for Season 2.

Sunny isn't the only series on Apple TV+ that got canceled this year. The streaming service quietly canceled two shows in May -- British rom-com Still Up and the sci-fi thriller Constellation. The American comedy series The Big Prize Machine also only survived one season despite Fresh Rotten Tomato scores. Even the fantasy-adventure show Time Bandits starring Lisa Kudrow didn’t make it past its first season. Like Netflix, which loves to cancel shows after one season , Apple TV+ has also only given many of its series one chance before saying goodbye forever.

While it appears that Apple TV+ has been quick to get rid of many well-received shows, plenty of big series on the streamer have been renewed this year too.

(Image credit: Apple Studios)

For example, the book-to-screen adaptation ofThe Last Thing He Told Me plans to return for Season 2.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also the dystopian series Silo which has been renewed for not just Season 3 but Season 4 as well! Bill Lawrence's Shrinking and Bad Monkey also got renewed this year. And we can’t forget about one of Apple TV+'s best shows Palm Royale, which is getting a second season treatment.

However, it's still a real bummer to think about all the shows, including Sunny, that don't get this kind of chance to grow.