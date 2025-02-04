Hulu Just Canceled My Favorite One-Season Show In A Long While, And I Can't Understate How Bummed I Am
Another 2024 series has been grounded.
Score another unfulfilled cliffhanger for the books, my friends. As we see the 2025 TV schedule progress, Hulu has cancelled a recent favorite of mine. The Natasha Rothwell-led dramedy How to Die Alone is sadly joining the list of shows canceled or ending this year. Although I’m quite bummed out about this, there’s actually a silver lining that could yield some good news; if not a message to Hulu subscription holders to stream this one ASAP.
As reported by Variety, this latest one season wonder was confirmed to be dead, thanks to statement from series star/creator Natasha Rothwell. However, in part of that text, the Insecure and Sonic the Hedgehog alum did manage to include a rather hopeful sentiment:
The hunt for a new home for How to Die Alone is on, and I, for one, really hope it pans out. Ms. Rothwell had created a worthy spiritual successor to her time on Insecure, where she served as a co-star/writer on the Issa Rae-led HBO series. Sadly enough, this news feels similar to Rae's feelings on Rap Shit's cancellation in 2024, with corporate culture only continuing to change in the streaming landscape.
But, even on a story-driven level, the first (and currently, only) season of Natasha Rothwell's series actually ended on a huge cliffhanger. I won’t spoil those events for those who want to watch How to Die Alone, but just know that it was most certainly an ending that was meant to set up more great stories.
I’m not even the only person on the CinemaBlend staff that’s been personally moved by Rothwell’s creation. Our own Jerrica Tisdale shared a whole list of reasons why How to Die Alone connected with her, which is yet another strong case for why this Onyx Collective series is worth saving. While most fictional material has some angles here and there people can relate to, the trials and tribulations of lead character Mel were some of the most grounded examples of humor in the human experience.
Fans of the former SNL writer won’t have to wait too long to see her on TV again. That's because Natasha Rothwell’s return to The White Lotus in Season 3 is close at hand, so you'll soon see her unique comic timing at play once more. It’s a comforting thought, but I have to say that I side with the woman of the hour when it comes to the determination to finish the story of her Hulu series.
Whether it’s an open-ended resurrection at another network, or even a one-off movie special that ties up all of the loose ends, the tale of Mel and her life lessons at JFK Airport should have a proper ending. So, while I'll adopt the mindset of mourning this series' untimely cancellation, I won't totally write off the hopes that Ms. Rothwell and her crew will be cleared for takeoff yet again.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
