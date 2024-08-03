After Fans Fell For Tom Blyth In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, They're Losing Their Minds Over Him Being Cast In A Rom-Com

Late last year, the world was really introduced to Tom Blyth. As he led the cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as the cunning and soon-to-be villainous Coriolanus Snow, many fell in love with him. Now, we’ve all been waiting to see what he does next, and the project he just announced is perfect. That’s right girls (and any other fans), our guy is going to star in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Emily Henry’s People We Meet On Vacation. So, of course, the actor’s fans are losing their minds over this exciting announcement.

When it was announced that People We Meet On Vacation would be led by Blyth and My Lady Jane’s Emily Bader, I was giddy with excitement! The Songbirds and Snakes star will play Alex, the main male love interest, while Bader will play Poppy, our leading lady. The book follows these two, who are longtime friends, as they reflect on their past trips and the one that led them to not talk for a long time. Henry’s book is so sweet, and these two actors are perfect for Poppy and Alex. The internet was quick to make their approval of this casting known too, as fans posted things like:

TOM BLYTH AND EMILY BADER ARE MYALEX NILSEN AND POPPY WRIGHT WHAT THE FUCKKKKKKK IS MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/nWsYSzn7DLAugust 2, 2024

Yep, this is a big win! While I agree with the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes reviews , and adored the film and Blyth’s commanding performance specifically, it will be nice to see him as a romantic lead. Instead of wondering if Snow really loved Lucy and pondering The Hunger Games’ prequel's ending , we’ll be 100% certain that Alex adores Poppy with all his heart, and that’s worth celebrating:

me walking into my room of emily henry boys after tom blyth actually got casted as one in the people we meet on vacation adaption pic.twitter.com/MuOf4aTs0QAugust 2, 2024

Basically, when Netflix dropped the casting news on Instagram, most of us were swooning for both Blyth and Bader, as this fan so fittingly wrote:

giggling and kicking my feet tom blyth looks so fine pic.twitter.com/mjdP60T4MDAugust 2, 2024

Tom Blyth is no stranger to thirst edits after Songbirds and Snakes , and it looks like he’s going to have to brace for more, because these fans – including myself – are already in love with him and his character Alex.

Making matters even more exciting, one fan posted about a Letterboxd interview he did where he admitted that When Harry Met Sally…,one of the best rom-coms ever, is his favorite movie. That only adds to the appreciation of him getting cast in People We Meet On Vacation, as @leightcnmurray pointed out:

the fact that tom blyth’s favorite movie of all time is when harry met sally and now he’s playing alex in pwmov……. there are LAYERS to this

Of course, seeing Tom Blyth kill it in Songbirds in Snakes was what made many of us fans of his, and his dramatic talents were on full display. However, it will be a dream come true to see this dreamy guy in a rom-com, as @districtholland posted with so much excitement there's a spelling error:

TOM BLYTH OFFICIALLY IN HIS ROMCOM ERA GOD FUCKINF BLESS

The movie hasn’t even started filming yet, and so many of us are already ready to give People We Meet On Vacation five stars, because we’re that excited about Tom Blyth:

tom blyth as alex in people we meet on vacation pic.twitter.com/KI69CSxRuYAugust 2, 2024

All around, the hype and love are so real for Tom Blyth and his growing career. He broke big with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – which you can stream on Starz – and now he’s about to become an even bigger star (and heartthrob) with this Emily Henry adaptation.