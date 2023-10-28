Years After Getting Mixed Up In Kim Kardashian's Fake Flour Bombing, PETA Is Singing The Praises Of Kylie Jenner

The organization known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (or PETA) has historically had no problem calling out groups or individuals when it believes something is wrong. Celebrities aren’t spared from any of the backlash either, and the Kardashian-Jenner family knows that all too well. They’ve mostly had their share of run-ins with the non-profit entity due to their fashion choices, and Kim Kardashian’s infamous flour bombing (which was staged) . However, the animal rights entity more recently showered some major praise on Kylie Jenner.

Why Is PETA Giving Props To Kylie Jenner?

Being the business mogul that she is, Kylie Jenner continues to make massive moves within the fashion industry. One of her latest endeavors is a new clothing line that just so happens to be animal-friendly. The outfits – which are the first releases from her company, Khy – include ensembles that are made from faux leather. And according to TMZ , PETA is pleased with how she’s opted to create these dresses. The group shared a statement with the news outlet and noted the benefits of Jenner going for vegan leather. In the org’s estimation, the use of that material “spares vulnerable cows the slaughterhouse knife and shows that cruelty-free fashion is truly the way of the future.” The institution added:

We look forward to seeing kind consumers across the country keep up with Khy by embracing an animal-friendly wardrobe.

This isn’t the first time PETA has had kind words for the young billionaire. When she sported a lion’s head earlier this year, the organization clawed its way into the discussion surrounding it. A number of entities chastised the reality TV star for her choice of attire, but the animal rights group came to her defense, arguing that her look was one of several to “celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting.” So the starlet has definitely found her way into the activists’ good graces as of late. This newest endorsement also further solidifies that she’s been on better terms with them than her older sister has been over the years.

What Happened With Kim Kardashian’s Flour Bombing?

Kim Kardashian became embroiled in a somewhat unexpected turn of events over a decade ago. While she was promoting a perfume at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, she was doused with flour by a supposed activist, who called her a “lousy fur hag.” After being named a culprit, PETA denied having orchestrated the massive moment. It was reported shortly after that Kardashian planned to press charges in the matter.

However, following years of speculation, the star’s former media strategist confirmed in early 2023 the entire ordeal was faked. Sheeraz Hasan explained that the media moment was orchestrated to build up buzz for the perfume at the time. Hasan and co. reasoned that the public would ultimately want to talk about and buy the fragrance after the flour bombing. At the time, the SKIMS founder was praised for the way she handled herself. Now, we can understand just why she was able to brush it off (both figuratively and literally).

Who knows if Kim Kardashian might fight herself on steadier ground with PETA,, but maybe Kylie Jenner can put in a good word for her. I’m curious to see if Jenner does end up working hand in hand with the organization for other animal-friendly initiatives moving forward. Should they remain cool though, this could be the beginning of a seriously unexpected (but prosperous) relationship.