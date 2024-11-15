After Kourtney And Kim Kardashian Unveiled The Skims X Dolce & Gabbana Line, Fans Are Throwing Back To That Time They Both Thought They Had Ownership Of Italy
A partnership between Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line and Dolce & Gabbana honestly seemed inevitable at some point, given the celebrity fashion icon’s love for and past work with the Italian designers. What’s way more unexpected is that her older sister Kourtney is the star of the new campaign. Those who have been keeping up with The Kardashians with their Hulu subscription may remember the sisters’ bitter feud from a couple of seasons ago that essentially boiled down to both of them claiming ownership of Italy.
Kourtney Kardashian’s appearance in leopard-print lingerie for the SKIMS X Dolce & Gabbana collaboration may just be the olive branch to end all olive branches after the two had a fiery fight over the brand on Season 4 of The Kardashians. A video and some images posted to Kim’s Instagram show the dynamic duo sporting items that bare both iconic labels:
Kim Kardashian tagged her sister as the star of the campaign, and while the reality stars’ fans and loved ones celebrated the impending November 19 launch, at least one member of the Kardashian-Jenner family seemed to reference the official end of the feud, with Khloé Kardashian commenting:
Kim and Kourtney’s younger sister wasn’t the only one who understood the significance of this ad. Fans were flashing back to 2023, when Kourtney Kardashian became upset that Kim was serving as the creative designer for a Dolce & Gabbana show less than a year after her nuptials to Travis Barker. The theme of the show — vintage ‘90s — was the same as Kravis’ Portofino wedding, and the older sister accused Kim of choosing money over something that was personal to her. On an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said:
Kim Kardashian countered that if anyone had stolen Italy, it was Kourtney who had taken it from her, given that she and Kanye West had tied the knot in Florence in 2014. In an interview on the episode, the SKIMS boss said:
Hulu also referenced the feud coming to an end, commenting on Kim Kardashian’s post: “worked it out on the remix 😘,” and fans weighed in as well, writing:
- She apologizing to Kourt about the wedding lol – neresguiilherme
- When i say i want an apology… this is what i mean – hairby_emilypaige
- The feud is OVER!!!! – coltpaulsen
- Lol can’t believe Kourt did the shoot with her – alyhayges
- I love this after the wedding stuff😂😂😂😂 Kim said I gotta make her happy lol this was too cute 🥰 lol ❤️❤️❤️🔥 – pmimeerah
- The vibes are unification but make it Dolce – bronzedbybritney
In the end it seems like Italy is big enough for the both of them, even if it’s Kim Kardashian’s brand that got the partnership. Perhaps we’ll see how the relationship between the sisters has healed when The Kardashians returns to Hulu for Season 6, likely on the 2025 TV schedule.
