After Kylie Jenner Was Slammed For Private Jet Usage, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flew Commercial Like The Rest Of Us

Kylie Jenner has been hearing it from fans over the past few weeks after she dropped a post on Instagram asking whether she should take her private jet or the one belonging to her longtime boyfriend Travis Scott. What was probably meant as a combination lighthearted joke and brag post didn’t go over very well at all and has led to people digging into her flying habits and roasting her on Twitter. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian, however, has been getting the opposite response on social media. She was recently spotted with her new husband Travis Barker flying commercial with the kids.

According to TMZ, the two reportedly flew from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington alongside Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and niece North West on Alaska Airlines. They were likely flying to spend some time at their nearby home in Idaho, and of course, it didn’t take long for other people on the flight to start snapping pictures and dropping them on social media. That’s obviously the downside with being a celebrity and flying commercial, but as many have pointed out over the past few weeks, the upside is it’s way better for the environment (and also lighter on the wallet).

Much of the attention on celebrity private jets has been directed toward Kylie Jenner because of her Instagram post, but a recent report on plane usage from Yard, which was very widely shared, actually pointed to two other people in the Kardashian orbit as bigger offenders: Kim Kardashian and Travis Scott. They came in seventh and tenth on the list respectively. Obviously, as her viral social media post alluded to, Jenner was likely involved in some of those Travis Scott flights, as well.

A lot of the social media outrage, however, has seemed to focus less on the number of flights taken and more on the lack of distance for some of them. She reportedly took a number of very short distance flights including one that was to a location less than thirty miles from her house. There’s now even a popular Twitter account with more than a hundred thousand followers that follows the private jet usage of a handful of celebrities who allegedly travel that way on a regular basis. Here's an example of one joke that got more than three hundred thousand likes...

As for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, they seem to be having a great time on vacation. She’s been dropping pictures on her Instagram of lake life, and it seems like an absolutely amazing time. Check out this fun on the water…

There’s no word on how Kourtney, Travis and company enjoyed their commercial airline flight. My guess is they found it mildly annoying but it ultimately wasn’t that big of a deal. That’s how almost everyone feels about airline travel. It’s obviously less fun than going in luxury, but if it helps the environment and saves tens of thousands of dollars, it’s not that bad of an option.