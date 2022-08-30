After Megan Fox Brought Back The Side Part, Her Pal Kourtney Kardashian Brought Back Jennifer Aniston's Famous The Rachel Look From Friends

Some of fashion’s finest trends have been about looking back at a famous look from the past and reinventing it for the modern day – or even to remind people why an old school idea should be in style again. Recently, Megan Fox did so by bringing back the side part after Gen Z rejected the hairstyle. Now, her close friend Kourtney Kardashian is getting nostalgic too by getting “The Rachel” after vacationing with her new hubby, Travis Barker.

The Rachel is a shoulder-length style with long layers popularized by Jennifer Aniston on Friends in the ‘90s when the NBC sitcom was the biggest thing on television. As the TV series continues to go viral over and over , Kourtney Kardashian just brought back the hairstyle. Check it:

As shared by her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons on Instagram , the reality TV star ditched her blunt cut and middle part for a ‘90s style, side part and all. Considering we’re talking about a Kardashian, is The Rachel making a comeback, or about to? In general, the ‘90s and early ‘00s fashion has been all the rage recently in its own 2022 form, so we’re not entirely surprised Kourtney could bring this back, and the style looks great on her.

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her newlywed life following her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, whom she has been officially dating since early last year. Recently, she posed for vacation photos at a lake while rocking “swim gloves,” and The Rachel is another effortless look for the socialite, making us all question our own hairstyles in the mirror. Wait... do I want The Rachel too?

The debut of Kourtney Kardashian’s latest hairstyle also echoes a recent trend of more celebrities bringing back the side part. Megan Fox switched up her usual middle-part for a side part at a May red carpet, and then Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney went for the side part too last month. Within the past week, Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also wore a side part on Instagram as she continues to wear white-blonde hair in the fallout of her breakup with Pete Davidson .

Kourtney Kardashian is expected to return to the family’s reality show reboot, The Kardashians, available to those with a Hulu subscription on September 22 following the first season coming out earlier this year. In the last season, the Kardashians dealt with some especial drama from ex Scott Dusick with Travis Barker now a major part of Kourtney's life. The most recent reports say Dusick has been “kind of excommunicated” from the Kardashian clan since Kourtney’s “I do” to the famed drummer.

What will Kourtney Kardashian’s Rachel era bring us, and is the side part really coming back? We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.