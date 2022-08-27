Allegedly, There’s Behind The Scenes Kardashians Drama That’s Been Going On Since Kourtney And Travis Barker’s Wedding

From all outward appearances, which is to say their social media content schedule, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding in Italy last May was a magical affair. The family went all out: a ceremony at a catholic church in Portofino, veils, lace and rosaries, the whole nine yards. Alas, we’ve come to learn with the Kardashian-Jenners that not everything that glitters is gold. There’s allegedly been drama going on since the nuptials with, you guessed it, Scott Disick.

The father to all three of Kourtney Kardashian’s kids was famously not invited to the big destination wedding. Instead, he was spotted doing his own thing back in the States, to include checking out some strip clubs as a distraction. Flash forward to three months later, and the relationship between Scott Disick and the rest of the reality TV family is reportedly even more strained. A source for Page Six stated,

Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group. He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.

A different source for the outlet claims that Scott Disick continues to film their reality series, Hulu’s The Kardashians, despite their supposed estrangement. Apparently, though, this means he’s simultaneously branching out beyond his old loved ones. In the wake of crashing his Lamborghini Urus on August 21, Disick was in fact spotted holding hands with Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly, per the Daily Mail, leading to further speculation that the two are indeed dating.

Still, it’s not too surprising that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex might be getting alienated from her relatives. There was already some bad blood after Scott Disick famously criticized Kourtney and Travis Barker’s constant PDA while they had been dating last year. And on the first season of The Kardashians, streaming now for Hulu subscribers, Lord Disick himself complained about not being invited to family events now that “Kravis” was a thing. It even got pretty heated in one episode between him and Kendall Jenner, the latter of whom had just gotten flak online from fans for defending him, when he vocalized how she ostracized him from her birthday party.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding will take front and center in Season 2 of their show. So, if this report is correct, the on-screen discord is likely to continue. The only question is whether it will come to a breaking point, as it has with the other exes still circulating around the family as well.

Season 2 is not only slated to address that $100 million lawsuit from Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna. (The jury ultimately ruled in the Kardashians favor there.) Kim Kardashian’s social media beef with ex-husband Kanye West is teased in the new season trailer as well. And, the big whammy, it was revealed how Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson had their second child together via surrogate just recently, despite the bombshell in the Season 1 finale of Thompson’s cheating and paternity scandal.

I think the reality TV stars might want to just consider another re-brand and call their Hulu show: The Kardashians And Their Exes. Because, after all, Kim K and her Season 2 boyfriend Pete Davidson are already broken up these days, too. Find out how everything plays out, Scott Disick and otherwise, when the new season starts streaming on September 22.