Megan Fox Is Giving A Millennial Look A Major Comeback After Gen Z Rejected It

It’s been a long couple of years for millennials, who have started getting roasted online for everything from skinny jeans (even cool ones that Brie Larson might sport) to cheugy behaviors like posting “live, laugh, love” signs on a wall in the house. But the biggest assault may have been on the side part, which went out when Gen Z took over TikTok in 2021. The good news? You can’t keep a good side part down. In fact, Megan Fox is giving the millennial look a major comeback after the younger generation said “no thanks.”

Megan Fox often does photoshoots, but in a recent one posted to TikTok by makeup artist Ash K Holm, the mom of three rocked out with a glorious, bold side part. The actress likes to change up her hair fairly frequently -- Fox even recently went pink -- and she's previously rocked the look in movies from Jennifer's Body to This is 40. Yet the side part is notable given the hate it has earned from young folk in recent months.

To note, Megan Fox was born in 1986 and is, by definition, a millennial, but she’s also a millennial with a very specific power to wield trends online. The actress has gone viral for going pants-free on the red carpet alongside Machine Gun Kelly and then turned heads again whilst wearing a see-through, bright blue fishnet skirt for Good Mourning just a couple of months ago. Fox's spoken about "defying expectations" with her fashion sense. No one would accuse her of being behind the times.

The actress showed off a side part for a London Good Mourning event back in May, so it’s not just a one-off. So does this mean the side part is back?

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Given the giant middle finger that’s been directed at side parts on the internet for the past year+ and given the fact the Jennifer’s Body star has (on trend) rocked a center part during this period, it is most definitely a statement in a sea of center parts.

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Fox still most frequently seems to be rocking the middle part, but I think I can speak for many millennials when I say this is one trend we’d like to keep as an option long-term. (At least definitely more interested in this than the new swim trend Kim Kardashian is pushing.) Center parts just don't work for everyone, even if TikTok user glowyberd went viral for making them passé. The TikTok user did seem to indicate the look was terrible at the time, but asked for someone to prove them wrong:

Prove me wrong, but I don't think there is a single person who looks better with a side part than they do a middle part.

Fox definitely just did that.